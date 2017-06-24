As the Russian Probe builds up, the Incompetents Lawyer-Up

"Lawyers are the first Refuge of the Incompetent" ~~~ Aaron Allston

You don't need to Lawyer-up if you're not Guilty. When the President, Vice President, Attorney General, and the President's top Advisor...his Son-In-Law...all are in urgent need of Lawyers? You know the jurisdictive sh*t has hit the White House's proverbial fan.How bad is it, when Trump's own Lawyer, needs a Lawyer?!?!...oh! the Smell of Political Incompetence has hit Washington DC like never before. The latest catchword around our Capitol? Lawyering-up!!

With a President by the name of Donald Trump, the best Attorneys money can buy throughout the Country and in the District of Columbia, are all passing on the opportunity to be highly embarrassed by their client...and because, as one Lawyer said; "He never pays his bills"!

All of Trump's Attorneys, are his personal Lawyers, guys who handle his business affairs...generally speaking, they're Trump's settlement Lawyers...the only job in their life is to settle all 4,000+ Lawsuits filed against Trump and/or Trump Corp. Settling as many Cases as possible, without having the need to go to court!

And since they 'are' his "Business Attorneys"; turning their attention to the Russia/Trump 2016 Campaign, Russian Collusions & Hackings, and all those ever expanding money trails?...they're totally out of their comfort zone!!Commenting on the seriousness of the events? How do they comment on Criminal Acts when they're not Criminal Attorneys? How do they comment on Impeachment Acts when they're not Political Congressional Lawyers?...and with no clue whatsoever on Legal Congressional Procedures!

They're like a Fish out of Water!...and with a boss who's life consists of contradicting his subordinates...it's hard to answer questions, which in turn, makes the press ask even more questions until eventually, political humor brings out its funny face.

And like Spicer and Conway...2 people who suppose, to know how to deal with the press...Michael Cohen, Marc Kasowitz, and Jay Sekulow of FoxNews & CBN fame are currently Lost somewhere between Yonkers and Comedy Central!

What the President needs, is what all the others got...a respected Washington or DC familiar Criminal Attorney, who's also familiar with High Treason, Impeachment, Parliamentary, and Congressional Procedures!

The list of people 'mutually' associated with both Trump, the Trump Family, Russian Bankers/Industrialists, Russian Government Agents, and Russian Mobsters...and now, Pro-Russian big money Ukrainians...continues to grow by the day!

Let's start with Retired 3 Star General and former Head of Trump's National Security, Mike Flynn...he committed Perjury when not disclosing his Russian Ties, as he was simultaneously working for the Trump Campaign and a registered Foreign Lobbyist with direct ties to Vladimir Putin! Heard he's talking to Mueller without Immunity!

Then we have Jefferson Beauregard Session, Attorney General of the United States and Keebler Elf...the top Prosecutor in the Dept. of Justice...like Flynn, just happened to forget to list down his meetings, all with Russians before and after the Elections, including a Dinner Meeting at the Mayflower Hotel with the ever-popular Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and other Russians. He was even Photographed by the FBI, and still can't recall!?!

Prosecutor Sessions also has Trump's anti-truth disease, who becomes scared and a nervous little twit, when Women Prosecutors won't buy his Lies and Horseshit tales of non-existing rules...instead of being honest and just pleading the 5th Amendment. Another Congressional Perjurer from the very beginning.

And how can we forget Mr. Everything, Jared Kushner!...this guy conveniently forgot to list a couple of dozen meetings with almost every Russian known Agent and Banker in Russia!...before getting his Top Security Clearance! More Perjury and very questionable business interests.

Michael Cohen was going to become Trump's chief counsel in the White House's "Russia/Trump War Room"...but he too got a notice that he's being investigated! Ahhyup! Trump's Attorney also hired himself an Attorney to defend him!

Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States...yes! Mr. Christian America...also, got himself a Lawyer. Not cause Flynn lied to him, apparently, he too has Russian Ties!

The list of usual suspects has grown so much, you tend to forget people like Paul Manafort, also still under investigation, and Carter Page who allegedly, held audio tapes from Trump to be given to Putin, among all the things and meetings he had with other Russian Agents and Bankers in Moscow.

The Mueller Investigation with the full support of the FBI will pretty much reveal what everyone already knows...Russia hacked the Election in at least 39 States, and directly hacked into Voter Precincts in 21 States. And are still hacking today in at least 20 or more States at the highest levels, working down from there to the local community...and into the Local, State, and National Political Parties' Voter Rolls...both the Dems' and the GOP's!

But for every Hack, every disruption has a cost...that cost, always leads to the ever-present Money Trail.

And there's where Robert Mueller is leaning towards the way this investigation is going...he must certainly have very strong cases, for hiring more than a dozen of the best most experienced Criminal Prosecutors in America, a "Dream Team" in their specialties of Criminal Obstruction of Justice, Treason, Perjury, Impeachment, Corruption, Extortion, Bribery, Theft, and Money Laundering!

Now Ivanka and Donald Jr. appear to be under investigation for partnering up with Russian Mobsters...also, related to the Trumpster and Putin. Who's going to defend these two??The only Trump not yet connected to this Reality Show is Eric!...and he's way over his head with his own troubles...ripping off Terminally Ill Kids and St. Jude Hospital with the phony Eric Trump Foundation, while funneling all the $millions$ into Trump Businesses.

Expect this piece of garbage to end up connected with Russia, too. Is his need keep up with Dad, for the respect his Father never gave him (The only living being Trump has ever truly respected is his shameful himself)...it's the same lack of respect Donald got from his Mom & Dad. His entire life has been a desperate cry for recognition..."Ha! Ha! Look Ma! I'm on top of the World"!!

The need for Defense Attorneys arrive when you finally meet the realization, that you're in deep sh*t trouble!...while, your feeling of guilt has taken over your life and whatever confidence you had, is gone! All the Midnight and 3 am Troll Rants on Twitter will never, ever help his cause...the true Trump character of the Liar, Con-Artist, Insanely Vicious Demagogue, Self-Centered, Egocentric, and Narcissistic Clown have been exposed, and those remembrances will never go away! No matter how much he tries to change his life around...those remembrances will remain with him till he takes his Final Breadths.

Too many 'unusual' suspects and a whole lot of people you know are guilty as sin! The next step for this Reality Show will involve all the Legal Suits...all the Clients represented by Professional Attorneys! And Team Trump, represented by the Amateur Douchebag Firm of Cohen, Kasowitz, and Sekulow!

The defense argument for Donald Trump appears to be more and more every day, the "Idiot Card"; "He's new at the job, he's inexperienced, he's a little incompetent, and not too very bright. So give this Idiot a chance"!

If push comes to shove, would Trump agree to play that Card? He will refuse till hell freezes over, but, he will...he always does! without realizing he's doing it!...he truly is a basket case Idiot! My condolences to his Team of Lawyers!