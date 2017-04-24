TRUMP & NEPOTISM: KEEPING IT ALL IN THE FAMILY

“Society is composed of Two Great Classes…those who have more Dinners than Appetite, and those who have more Appetite than Dinners” ~~~ Nicolas Chamfort

We’re Living in a Society where Class disparity has widened considerably, slowly ridding the Middle Class’ existence, and opening the wide Gap between the elite 1% of our population and the rest 99% of this Nation. The biggest gap ever! And now, a Political Party with an Administration that’s literally in every way, shape, or form…is seriously robbing the Poor, completely blind…and giving it all to the Rich!!

Look at his “Awesome” Trumpcare!…cuts 24 million people from their Healthcare Benefits and divvy — up the $$$ into massive Tax Cuts for Billionaires, afterward.

To no one’s surprise, this repulsive group of greedy old bastards’ most orgasmic thrill? Better than sex! The dream of “Laissez-Faire” style Economics in the Trump Administration…as “Regulation” free, and as “Tax” free…as possible!

And while people, like Trump’s Billionaire Cabinet Club, rips off all the constituents of their respective Departments, of everything they can possibly take…the Family Trump in its entirety continues on its merry way…overindulging themselves in all the riches and advantages the position of President can bring…and all, 100% at Taxpayers’ expense!!

Third World Dictatorships, Major Authoritarian Regimes…and now, a Democratic Government…are run as Kleptocracies with an abundant use of Nepotism and Cronyism. It’s plain old fashioned open corruption!

Most of the Country keeps saying; “How can all this go on, and nobody’s doing anything about it”?…are we all caught, trapped in the Batshit mind of Trumpism?…trying to determine what’s Fake and what’s Real? what’re the Facts and what’s the Alternative Facts? For those with even a minimal of Education…It only takes common sense!

Living the “Life of Riley” for their entire lives…and now, able to do it without spending a single dime? Legally?!?!Do they really care on the example their pompous lifestyle promotes?…why would they? They really don’t know any better!…just look at them, it’s in their DNA. Looking down from their “Golden” Penthouse, high atop Trump Tower, people look small and faceless…which allows for the natural Trump Indifference and Ignorance to nourish and shine!How the Trumps are Sucking out our Taxes: start with his weekly vacations!

Living in the White House would the logical thing to do…in the case of Melania Trump, the “official” First Lady…you can’t blame her to prefer to live in all her splendour with all her Diamonds & Pearls, way up in her Manhattan Tower with her ‘own’ son, than to come down and move into the White House with her pussy grabbing, “marital rape is not a crime” type of husband!

The taxpayers’ cost to keep her safe at Trump Towers? $1,000,000.00 million dollars per day!…naturally, it’s expected we all forego such trivial things such as Food for the Sick and the Elderly, and School Lunches for Kids less fortunate…we can forego little things like that, so Our First Lady can eat Gourmet and do anything and go anywhere that tickles her fancy.Weekend Trips to Florida at his Mar-A-Lago Estate runs at $3 million a pop…the trip to Aspen for the entire clan? $3 million more. Plus $12,208.25 on rental ski equipment and clothing at the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club…for the Secret Service!!

And don’t forget all those Golf Trips? Poor baby boy! He has to relieve all that stress of doing absolutely nothing, but sign Executive Orders! Yes, Mel Brooks had it right! Trump’s so much more the épitomé of a horny Governor William J LePetomane…you know?!?! “Just sign it! Take the pen and think of your Girlfriend!…Work! Work! Work!…Hello, Boys! had a good night’s rest? I missed you!!”Ahhyup! that’s the Trumpster, all right!

Estimated costs counting future trips…Domestic and Foreign…and both Public and Private? Over $1 Billion Dollars…give or take a few Million…for 1 year!!! Hopefully, for the Taxpayers’ pocketbooks, his Presidency won’t last too many years.And how about the White House? Trump’s lawyer?…$2–3.4 Million/year! Kellyanne Conway? $800,000!! And We, the Suckers…and our Taxes…are paying for this total idiot’s Salary?!?! Please, where can I go and get a Civil Service Job for $800K??

We are paying for 100 Secret Service Agents…more than any President in History! And with a daughter and Son-in-Law that now has Top Security Clearances?That’s more Agents and a larger cost…all to keep a 35-year-old socialite princess from becoming the 2nd Trump to get compromised by Russia, just like they did with her notoriously stupid father.

And then, there’s the cost and expenses to fly the Trump Boys around the world, all so they can continue making their own financial deals for the Trump Organization. And Jared Kushner? Dealing in “personal” financial interests, while officially representing the United States Government?A little “Conflict of Interest” here and there? They don’t care!…they’ll continue doing it, because the American People in a whole, appears not to really care what the hell they do!Not, until America gets fed-up, and realizes We, the Taxpayers are helping these schmucks screw us while making $Millions$…meanwhile We, the People starve, get sick, go homeless, and lose our jobs, all, because of Trump’s Draconian Policies!!

So why? why?? does Donald and Melania Trump remind so many people of the pompous era of Ruling Class France? And the excess of overflowing riches…along with all the Champagne and Caviar abled to be consumed by Louis and Marie…while an entire Country lay starving!

There’s only so much any population will ever put up with, including this Nation…Louis and Marie would have been better off if they would’ve eaten some of that great “Cake” she recommended so much, and maybe try to understand the plight of a Nation.They didn’t…and knowing Donald and Melania, they won’t either. Hopefully, they won’t meet the same fate!

Nepotism in the Trump White House? As Eric Trump boasted; “Nepotism is kind of a factor in the Trump Family Life, and I’ve never let my Dad down”! Having his politically inexperienced, slimy Kids with more than enough Legal Court experience, a la Dad, put their 2 cents worth on WH matters? The Donald did not choose too wisely!…but, Trump is infamous for Family First, Family Second, Family Third… and the rest of America? and all his creditors? Dead Last!

!Eric, Don Jr, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared are all a younger versions of Le Grande Orange…the fact: Donald Trump is a disgusting and deplorable degenerate of a human being with no shame or moral values whatsoever, and who could care less about his own Country, and care more about his own greed and ambitions of Wealth and Power!

The kids? From the same greedy and slimy Trump mold…especially Eric. Jared? That’s a whole other story.

It’s not hard to see why it’s not so secret anymore! With the Kids openly talking about the White House, that the “Real” 1st priority as President, is Trump’s personal business (Trump Corp), “Maximizing the ‘Profitability’ of the Trump Brand”…and not the Country whom he insists; “Elected me by a Landslide”.

For the Family Trump, the more the better!…and the Kids are all following in the footsteps of the Trump Immorality! A Haut Monde family living out their phony lives, like Dad, in their own little world…overlooking Gotham from their own little towers.

Conservative Christian America likes to use the parables of Jesus on the Mount…the “Shining City upon a Hill”…to them, it represents a manifestation of what they want America to be and look like. To them, that “Shining City” is true “American Exceptionalism”…in its ugliest form.

Well, it’s reality time!…that “City upon a Hill” has become a vast Metropolis, a hodge-podge of a Multi-Cultural, Multi-Ethnic, and a Multi-Religious Society.

And it’s not too “Shiny”, anymore!…if anyone, especially on the Right Side of the Aisle wants to regress to the security of yesteryear? Sorry! but yesteryear is dead and buried…Bye! Bye! So long! and a good riddance Farewell!…cause yesterday will never return!You ‘will’ progress and evolve, whether you want to or not…along with everyone else! So, just live with it!

For the Trump clan? The Nepotism, the open corruption, the graft, and extortion he and his family undertakes worldwide, with an occasional joint venture by his Cabinet Club, like the “Exxon/Russia” Megadeal which Tillerson applied for a waiver from the Sanctions. Waivers, that now appears is not going to come. In the end, it’ll always come down to a Trump’s only interest; “Maximizing the ‘Profitability’ of the Trump Brand”.

Being continually exposed in front of the world as a Politician, it’s more than a little embarrassing to America!!…exposing the true character of the man? He’s a downright insult to America, and an insult to all the good things We, the People have accomplished through the years while becoming the envy of the World.

You don’t have to be rich to have “Class”…and for the Trump Clan? About the only “Class” they do have is their Financial Classification Status. Their personal Moral Character? They’re all just Rich Trash!!