Inauguration 2017: 19th c. Nihilism & America's Institutional Dysfunction

"A Man without Ethics is a Wild Beast loosed upon this World" ~~~ Albert Camus

Our Peaceful Transfer of Power doesn't appear to be too "Peaceful" this year! But, it's hard to claim otherwise when our Democratic Process comes under attack, and the "Real" Power is being transferred to a Foreign Entity…with its proxy Puppet doing their bidding.

As Camus once said; "Puppets and Chatterboxes pretend to speak in the name of the people". There's no secret that Donald Trump pretends to speak in the name of We, the People…while truly addressing We, the Billionaires and We, the Russian Oligarchs.

The 1st major rip in our Nation's Sovereignty…we got rid of King George! only to gain 240 some years later, an Egocentric, Bare-chested Narcissist, and a very well known Cold Blooded Psychopath, to influence and divide a Nation currently undergoing a severe case of Institutional Amnesia!!

In a Political Party, whose Morals have reached the lowest levels of Political Gutter in US History, why would the GOP want to change now and become Decent and Ethical? Especially when their Standard Bearer is an Indecent, Immoral, and Unethical human being without a moral conscience or any sign of remorse? A man with a total disregard to the Rules of Law…and a spoiled rich little 70 years old kid, whose Mom and Dad failed miserably teaching him the meaning of "Honor"?!?!

A Trump Presidency will be as Legitimate as Trump University. The Politics of Nihilism has dominated the GOP in recent years…and now, in a Presidential Cabinet entirely made up of Moral Nihilists? Ethics and Ethical Standards are dirty words in today's Republican Party.

Republican Ethics? The very 1st order of business for the new Congress? The House GOP cowardly voted 'un-ethically' in secret…in the middle of the night!...and without advance notice or the Democrats' knowledge to cut the funds, gutted down, and close the independent and non-partisan "Office of Congressional Ethics"!

Those very same cowards showed what they're really made out of when they backed down from that political skullduggery the very next morning…right after the rest of the country woke up and echoed from coast to coast; WTF?!?!

This Inauguration Day is not like any other ever seen in this Country…a man who collaborated with a Foreign Government and opposes our Intelligence Community while being a major apologist for the Intelligence Community of another Nation! That's a Treasonous Act! any which way you cut it!!

On Feb. 20, 2017, America will have a Traitor sworn-in as President of the United States!…starting his first day in office with the highest disapproval ratings for an incoming President in American History.

When the heads of the CIA, FBI, and NSA, go to Trump Towers and hands our Illegitimate President-elect all the proof in writing that Russia, under direct orders from Putin…has been cultivating and compromising the Trumpster for over 5 years. And with the knowledge that the Trump Campaign…with the assistance of Paul Manafort and others…have been in contact, working hand in hand with Russian Intelligence in a series of Hacks, Leaks, and Misinformation in order to subvert our Democratic Process and divide a Nation. When you receive that information and defend the Russians?? Yes!!! you're a Traitor and a shameful Illegitimate Leader!!!

The latest in Reality Shows: "The Spectacle of the Trump Inauguration"…"Legitimate or Illegitimate"…either way, it's going to be one big spectacle!!

Let's just say, it's not going to be your normal run-of-the-mill Quadrennial Swearing-in Party. That sort of peaceful day, where feelings of optimism are usually in the air…even if the People's Choice, is not everyone's choice…that sense of civility and decorum is usually reserved for at least the first 100 days! America almost always will show their good side, and give incoming Presidents that one chance to prove themselves worthy…afterward?? Good Luck, Mr. President, you're on your own!!!

An Inaugural Theme?...WTF does a Traditional Government Ceremony has to do with Themes??...it's not a Halftime Show in the Super Bowl!! The Theme? "Soft Sensuality"…yes, folks!! one way or another!…no matter how "Formal and Reserved" the event might be, Donald Trump's sick sexist mind, always reverts back to his world of "Tits & Ass".

Let's begin with The Donald offering free tickets to the Inauguration Ceremony on Facebook…desperately begging people, literally anybody! When Donald Trump gives anything away, he's got trouble. When he can't even buy someone to sit and clap, and no one would even take his free offer? He's in big trouble. Not good when entering his first hours as Commander-in-Chief with the worst poll ratings in history, and a hostile population who doesn't believe in his Legitimacy?

Now, you have the Trump Supporters; White Supremacists…Republicans who kiss his derriere, American Neo-Nazis, and Klan Members…all coming for the coronation of Heir Fuhrer! You also have Bikers coming and vowing to form a "Wall of Meat" to stop Trump Protestors. Somehow, a "Wall of Meat" sounds more like a title of an XXX Porno Flick…but, it's the age of Trumpism where Lewdness and Indecency are considered a fashionable asset.

On the opposite side of the coin, you have a load of Elected Officials, VIPs, and Entertainers who are publicly Boycotting the Inaugural. There's going to be more than the usual amount of Protestors…from every Ethnic, Religious, or Social Group, naturally…and lots and lots of Women!!!

Though they're in DC for the Million Women March on the following day, you just know they're going to be a good amount of them, loudly voicing their impassioned opposition to President P***y Grabber!!

As dignified as Feb. 20th is every four years…we're in the Trump era…dignified events are a challenge for the vulgar and the inelegant!!

Even the actual Swearing-in act, is going to be a poignant moment…which is another chapter within itself in the continuing story of Donald Trump's public image as an Asshole Extraordinaire!

Donald J Trump will be sworn President by the man he insulted years earlier for Voting "Yes" on the ACA's ruling. The man who's Intelligence was questioned by the Trumpster. "Dummy"!! Followed by "Disloyal", "Stupid", and "Irrational"….more than a couple of dozen times on Twitter! (naturally!).

Chief Justice John Roberts, the "Dummy", will swear-in the "Real Dummy", Donald J Trump as President of the United States…as the Puppet Master smiles, pulls the strings, and Donald waves to the Crowd!!