Trust & Respect? Crazy Ivan & the Great Pretender

“Self-control is one mark of a Mature Person; it applies to Control of Language, Physical Treatment of Others, and the Appetites of the Body” ~~~ Joseph B. Wirthlin

The Self-control of a Mature Person? Nope!…not, the man America elected!! Control of Language? Let’s just say that Respectful Statesmanship and Decorum is a non-existent Policy in today’s GOP, which is lead by indecent degenerates who believe Insulting its own Population or another Country is politically correct.

Physical Treatment of others? Trump to his Supporters at a Campaign Rally; “Knock the crap out of the Protesters and I’ll pay the Legal Fees”!Appetites of the Body? Yes! Donald Trump is definitely your man!…hands down!

For those who opposed a man for 8 years, basically cause he wasn’t White enough…using every transparent phony excuse in the world for the hatred of a man and his race, and the ignorance of self-denial by dismissing all the many accomplishments made, even while being blocked by a not too Loyal Opposition for 8 years straight. In denial? Their natural roots of regression, that deeply flawed character inside their souls, has been laying dormant for years…till a Black Man took the White House. That old ‘cracker’ inside every discriminating racist just had to come out of their discriminating closet!!

Those who are either too childish or ignorant enough to truly believe Obama is a secret Muslim terrorist subverting our Democracy, used their infamous “astute” mind and elected a 70-year-old child as the White House’s new tenant!…a man who’s already committing acts of treason by openly subverting and sabotaging his own US Government! with the direct assistance of a Foreign Entity!…and now, the Trumpster wants to cut down the size and reduce the duties of the CIA?? Reeeaaalllyyy??

Why, of course!! Less to track the Russkies, with!…you’re very welcome, Vladimir!

What is Crazy Ivan’s ultimate subversion plot of a Legally Constituted Government?…ever since the Soviet/American Cold War days? Undermine our political process, destabilize our Nation’s Sovereignty, while slowly dismantling…one piece at a time…our 241 years of American Democracy.

When all is said and done, America! you’re going to miss the guy so many of you hated!…you’re gonna hear the echoes of Barack Obama…in the words of Sophie Tucker; “Some of these Days, you’re gonna miss me, honey”!!

Very interesting! A Narcissistic, Vain, and Thin-skinned Psychopath Con-artist…who seriously hates any Criticism whatsoever made about him, makes up “Enemies Lists”, and fully retaliates with a very nasty vengeance, anyone that criticizes him. A man who wants to be President but never to be criticized?

Unless there’s a shutdown of the Free Press, a crackdown on all Political Dissent, and Suppression of Writers, Artists, and Poets…you cannot shut down the voice of the people. The 1st Amendment was created precisely for situations like this!…to protect us from unqualified scumbag “dickheads” who become President.

We, the People have the Constitutional Right to express our feelings…both, our anger and our joy. We have the right to criticize the Government as much as we want!…by getting elected President, Trump becomes the Government…and we will continue to resist by exercising our Rights, till the Will of the People takes precedent over the Will of a dozen Billionaires and Trump, himself.

Those Rights can’t ever be taken away, especially by a Charlatan and Demagogue “Pretending” to be Commander In Chief and leader of the free world!

Now, Republicans are urging the Democrats to please!! stop fighting, and come together with Trump!…for a “united” America! While Kellyanne Conway is running like a chicken with its head cut off…begging! Yes, begging! for the press, entertainers, and the whole Internet to stop making Trump Jokes, or making fun of him!…it’s disrespectful and not funny anymore! Well! sorry Kellyanne..but Trump still is very funny, it’s sad but true…remember, Comedy is the truth! That’s why a vain Trump can’t ever laugh or joke about himself.

Oh! Poor baby!! His feelings get hurt whenever someone says something he doesn’t like? Well, Mr. President-Elect…it doesn’t matter what nasty things you say about other people…but, it bothers you when other people say nasty things about you?

We have a man who in a period of a year and a half, has insulted and/or condemned Hispanics, Muslims, Jews, Blacks, Veterans, and War Heroes. He has mocked and insulted the Handicapped, he’s insulted Gold Medal Families, and has continued to be his Misogynistic self, sexually bullying Women as second-hand objects!

He loves the under-educated and poorly educated…you know why, and he makes no bone about it. Taxes?…he never pays taxes, cause as he says; “I’m smart”!

He has absolutely No Credit at all with any Bank in the United States…he owes a personal debt of over $1.5 Billion to Germany and China. And Russia?…they won’t tell you how much he’s indebted to them for, probably too compromised!…and all that, it’s not Conflict of Interest?

His oratory of division has nourished a resurgence of White Nationalism, and his inclusion of Fascism inside the White House and into our American dialogue has done nothing but incite a Nation even more.

Finally, working with Putin into subverting our Election process and Democracy, itself…the notion of allowing a Foreign Power to literally become directly involved in the American Political Process…is simply deplorable. But what’s worse, is the true act of a Traitor, an unpatriotic coward…being an apologist for Vlad Putin and Russia over his own Country, and a mouth-piece for Moscow!

After all the embarrassment this Country has had to endure in front of the rest of the world…during the Elections, and afterward. Russian hacking scandals, Argentina, Buenos Aires Hotel Building Permits, the DC Hotel…the pressure on Foreign Diplomats into staying in his Hotels…Trump Foundation scandal, pay for play scandals that include the two Jr. Trumpsters…and The Donald hasn’t even been sworn in yet?!?!

Now, after going overboard with rabid hate and insults, Trump wants the Respect a President deserves!

For 8 years, Barack Obama was ostracized by the Republican Party, for 8 years Obama was disrespected by an immoral and degenerate GOP in every way, shape, and form…Birther horseshit, memes with Monkeys, memes of African Natives with Bones through their noses…all depicting the Obamas in the most despicable and disgusting ways possible.

The total lack of public respect by the conservative segments of our population…all continuously baited by GOP Politicos. But now, they want all those people they previously degraded to Love and Respect Trump? WTF?!?!

They say it’s to show the world the National Unity among our Citizens…but when did the GOP ever try to Unite with Obama? Now, see how it feels not to have this Country united behind its President. A little payback time? Don’t like it?…put up with it!…there’s no cryin’ in Politics.

If Donald Trump wants the support and respect of a Nation that overwhelmingly voted for his opponent, he’s going to have to “Earn” that Support and Respect!…the same Respect, Obama earned by the ‘real’ majority of this Nation who elected him…“twice”.

Now, the question is; Will Trump work to earn America’s Respect?…or will he work to earn his Billionaire Associates’ Respect, instead?