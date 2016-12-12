Russia & the Illegitimacy of a Con-Artist

The Con Artist tells his "Mark"; Keep an eye on my opponents and the media…they are rigging the election! Like a good Crook & Con Artist, you keep the public focused on your opponent, and keep them guessing at the illusion of distrust, while very quietly…performing all those dastardly dirty deeds you accuse your opponents of doing!

Why would anyone be so surprised that the Election Trump warned us about being Rigged? was Rigged!…rigged by Trump, himself!...with, a little help from his friends.

Those friends? Right Wing factions inside the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the wittingly or unwittingly aid of Director James Comey…and Vladimir Putin. As a former Western Intelligence "officer" who spend 20+ years working in Russian Counterintelligence operations, whose identity remained unknown, told Mother Jones' David Corn and corroborated by a second source: “The Russian regime has been Cultivating, Supporting, and Assisting Trump for at least Five Years. The aim, endorsed by Putin, has been to encourage 'splits' and 'divisions' in the Western Alliance.” He continued; "Trump and his Inner Circle have accepted a great flow of Intelligence from the Kremlin, including on his Democratic and other Political Rivals".

With Russian Intelligence, also compromising Donald Trump every time he visited Moscow…does it appear, "Blackmail" might be playing a role in this Great East/West Bromance?

Russia, today? In the words of David Remnick; "There is no single Field of Activity, not a single Institution, free of the most brutal sort of Corruption. Russia has bred a World-Class Mafia"

In Vladimir Putin, you have this intriguingly savvy former KGB Lieutenant Colonel and veteran Politico, playing with the very small mind of a politically unqualified fool with dreams of Authoritarian Grandeur, a schmuck who's being pushed to the limits by Anti-Muslim and Anti-Semite factions in his own White House, and who literally and visibly has no clue how Government functions…The Donald has become the perfect Stooge for Putin's Puppet Mastery!

Is it surprising that Mitch McConnell has defended Russia and Putin? while Trump has publicly exonerated Russia in favor over our own American Intelligence? For the notoriously "spineless" Senator from the Blue Grass State?…what's another "Treasonous Act"? Collaborating with Bibi's Israeli Government, secretly, behind the back of the President and the Government of the United States, to break up a treaty between Iran, the US, and our Western Allies…is as Treasonous as collaborating with Putin's Russian Government to influence the American General Elections, even to the point of getting involved 'electronically' and changing the make-up of the Election to favor a patsy stooge like Trump.

Yes! yes! yes! That old spy inside Vladimir…just got himself a perfect "Asset"!!…and, a chance to tear down another brick of our suddenly fragile-looking Democracy.

"Democracy must be built through Open Societies that share information. When there is Information, there is Enlightenment. When there is Debate, there are Solutions. When there is No Sharing of Power, No Rule of Law, No Accountability...there is Abuse, Corruption, Subjugation, and Indignation" ~~~ Atifete Jahjaga

Atifete Jahjaga is the former President…and 1st 'Woman' President…of the Republic of Kosovo. Jahjaga knows a bit or two about living under Authoritarian Governments and Rule. Something 'We, the People' have been way too ignorant to understand for 240 years.

What we do understand is, how American Exceptionalism has corrupted the American way of life. We've had our share of Corrupt Authoritarian Regimes with two-bit Dictators, all, which were formed with the blessings and support of the "American Fruit Company"…you remember them?!?!

It's the same old hypocritical American shame of accepting corruption within our own borders while condemning other countries for the very exact same thing.

Now we have a President-elect who is medically, a dangerously overweight and ultra thin-skinned Psychopath. A Vice-President-elect representing Lilly White Christian America and all their holy immorality. A Cabinet of Corrupt & Greedy White Billionaires with their 'token' Ben Carson and Fanatically Insane Generals running our National Defense and Security…and all under the watchful eyes of a self-proclaimed "Fascist", White Supremacist, and Anti-Semite.

Greed and Corruption…where do we start? Never in US History, has there ever been a future Government in Transition with so many lewd signs of greed and corruption, and all before Jan. 20th! Trump's continuous cycle of Conflicts of Interests, phony Blind Trusts, doing personal Trump Corporate business on his own with World Leaders, and now the promise to remain, Producer of his TV Show, while simultaneously being Leader of the Free World?!?! All this just shows the incompetence of this low-life schmuck.

The utmost greed of this degenerate human being?…planning Inaugural Parties and hosting Foreign Dignitaries at his DC Hotel, while still charging them, or the US Government (the American Taxpayers) for the use of the Hotel facilities and its Rooms, all, as he sits back and rakes in the profits. Donald Trump did say; he 'will' be the 1st President ever, who will profit from his position of power…and the American Taxpayers!

Now, with the CIA confirming the data on Russia's intentional tampering of the American General Elections, and the FBI's claim of non-proof of evidence to those facts…we have the most serious situation ever in our Nation's Security History!! internally divided by extreme political philosophy. Right Wing rogue agents from the FBI helping Trump win, and now protecting Trump's exoneration of Russia and Putin, while the CIA's Russian Counterintelligence reaffirmed what they said all along…that the Trump/Russia connection is no accident!…planned, approved, cultivated, and executed 5 years ago.

What, me worry? Yes, America!...don't confuse Alfred E. Newman's words of wisdom for today's Trumpisms…do worry!! And worry a lot!! On FoxNews, our future President, the man this Country elected to lead us to "Peace and Prosperity" was interviewed and said he doesn't care, cause he's "too smart" of a man to take in daily Security briefings! As PoliticusUSA's Jason Easley summarized so well; He's going to violate his Oath of Office by refusing to Protect and Defend the Security of the United States!

Ahhyup! With the wholesale corruption and greed that has already started taken place, even before being sworn in?!?!…Kleptocracy in our next administration will become highly rampant after they officially take power!!

America! Wake the F**k Up!! Should an investigation take place before the "Electoral College" officially votes?? An investigation into Russia's involvement in our American Election Process, which now includes the criminal acts of Breaching the White House's computer system, the State Department's, both major Political Party's, and the offices of the Pentagon's Chief of Staff!…Facts and Reports, plus a look at "our" FBI that appears more like a manifestation of the evil ahead, rather than the Government Agency created to protect us!

This whole fiasco apparently is greater and more dangerous than anyone first imagined.

Right now! Bipartisan efforts led by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. John McCain for the GOP, with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Jack Reed for the Democrats, are being initiated in Congress…in a signed Statement, they have formally requested an immediate, full and complete, investigation!!

Not surprisingly, even Mitch McConnell…the spineless one, himself…had to give in and formally asked for an immediate investigation.

And if anyone seriously still questions any of those reasons for an Immediate Investigation?? Then, Donald and The Vlad…his Brother from another Mother…will have achieved their primary goal!...keep America Ignorant for another 240 years!!