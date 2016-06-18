Trump's insignificance for the 1st Amendment

"Congress shall make no Law respecting an establishment of Religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the Freedom of Speech, or of the Press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances" ~~ 1st Amendment, United States Constitution

Not even during the entanglements of Watergate and Washington Post's Woodward & Bernstein...not even then! did Richard Nixon ever ban the Post from reporting the News! Or any other newspaper for that matter.

Justice Louis Brandeis once wrote; "Freedom to think as you will and to speak as you think are means indispensable to the discovery and spread of Political Truth."...but Donald John Trump takes an exception to what the Supreme Court can do and how they decide cases...as "ultimate absolute leader", which is his personal perception of the Presidency, The President of the United States will 'not allow' a Newspaper, whether a Brick & Mortar or through the Global Village's infinite resources...from reporting the News. A little Fascist Totalitarian wet dream for his ego?

Why? The Press Lies!...and you can believe me, cause you know I know everything anyone needs to know in this world!...just trust me!

Interpretation: The Trumpster goes batshit crazy when anyone criticizes anything he does or says, and especially his business acumen!...if they do, he just sends a barrage of Lawsuits at them! 3,500+ Lawsuits 'directly' involving Le Grande Orange in his adult life!...when the hell does he have the time to cheat on all his wives?!?!

This nation has had its share of Presidential "characters"...but never had this country seen such a thin-skinned egotistical transparent slime of a Demagogue, and Professional Fraud...as a major Political Leader! The "Marketplace of Ideas" metaphor, certainly does not exist in Don's enclosed little World.

I keep saying; without Freedom of the Press, there's just no Freedom of Speech!...the Press is who speaks for the public, and has the right to say and write whatever they feel is newsworthy, if it's true, and if it's not?...they've been sued in the past, folks...and lost big! Newspapers have been repeatedly sued by people who didn't like what someone wrote about them, so what's the big deal? sometimes they win and sometimes they lose...so, Trump's fallacy that the Press is untouchable until he becomes President, takes over, and sets a series of Lawsuits at them all, is more horseshit out of the Horseshit King's mouth. The problem with Don The Con is he doesn't have a case to stand on in any of his Private or Public scandals.

But, denying the Press of their Right of Free Speech 'is' unconstitutional!...not even Heir Führer Drumpf has the legal right to change them! Our Forefathers did it specifically for what's happening today, as protection against another King George III reappearing from somewhere around the corner. Who would've guessed it was the Trumpster??...yea! but could George III spell "Biggly"?

When a person running for President says if he wins he'll use his Power to harass the Washington Post's Owner because the Post said nasty things about him...and plans to revoke CNN's License cause apparently, they think he sucks? a real power hungry high-class rich schmuck...with absolutely no class of his own.

He banned reporters from the Huffington Post, Foreign Policy, Mother Jones, The Daily Beast, BuzzFeed, and Univision among others, besides the Washington Post, the Des Moines Register, and of all the Newspapers to pick? that historically heavy Republican-leaning newspaper and the rock of New England Republicanism...New Hampshire's Manchester Union Leader!

For those who still don't understand how the News operates; Publishers since Poor Richard's Almanack till today, have always leaned heavier towards one side or the other, whether it's Knight, Cox, Hearst, Gannet, or today's Comcast, Time-Warner, Cablevision, or whoever the Publisher was or might be today....money has almost always played a role. And yes, live with it...it's a slap of reality on how our "Free World" works. Columnists Editorialize their prose either towards the Right or the Left. But don't confuse News Reporting from Editorial Opinions. MSNBC is more about opinionated talk...NBCNews is primarily straight Reporting. So, knowing that...yes! as John Kasich said; "Trump ain't funny anymore". If he wins, will those above-mentioned Publications still be able to function with the same freedoms, Trump wants to take away?

Every Journalist, at one point or another, has heard the phrase; "Don't mess with the Press"...well, it's time for the Press to mess around and ban Donald Trump! Since he doesn't want anything to do with the press, anyway?...then, the Press should have nothing to do with him, either! If he's that big mouth superstar salesman that he always claims and brags to be? and can go at it alone as he says? and even, without the GOP's help?...then let's see how he can Make America Great Again with a total media blackout of his campaign!...without any press or media coverage, whatsoever!