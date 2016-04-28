Trump's Foreign Policy: The Danger of Ignorance

"Before a man speaks it is always safe to assume that he is a Fool. After he speaks, it is seldom necessary to assume it" ~~~ H.L. MenckenHey!

Donald Trump knows as much about Foreign Policy, as he knows about the Military through all his "experiences" in Military School...yea! he wore a uniform and marched around the school...and he says that he gained more experience and knowledge about the subject of Military Science than any of the actual G.I.s deployed overseas today!

With 5 Military Deferments?...ahhyup! he sure learned a lot on how to BS people around...but not necessarily about Military Affairs!

This man actually suggested nuking Western Europe!...yes! Western Europe, folks!...to target Terrorists! And naturally Vladimir Putin loved that idea! "Donald Trump is an outstanding leader"!...if you're Putin, wouldn't you want Trump to win, too? Nuke one of our allies and you'll have a couple thousand ICBMs on their way from every part of the world, running "Hot" and aimed at NORAD and every other major military installation in the continental United States. Look! his constituency wants Armageddon to happen now!...so lets bomb Europe!

Bet Crazy Ivan can't wait to deal with this character, and the Trumpster really and truly believes he can BS his way around Vlad?

In his speech, he wants to return the US to the 'Peace through Strength' Philosophy of the Cold War! Listen, what can I say! he likes to build "Walls" between people...then, you'll hear the cries and echoes of 'tear down that wall, Mr. Trump'!

Japan and South Korea should develop Nuclear Weapons? as if there wasn't enough Countries around with Nukes to obliterate this Earth, now?!?!

Nukes in South Korea?...sure! just the bait to infuriate that Loony Tune who is way too crazy enough to start a war if justifiably threatened...much more than Daddy and about the same as Grandpa ever was!

And then having the gall in suggesting that Japan, with all their history and tragedy...get Nukes? That suggestion is an insult to all the Ignorant and Foolish People in the world...and even more, a disrespectful insult to a Japanese population who vowed at the 70th Anniversary of the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to continue their commitment to a "Nuclear Free Japan".

A Foreign Policy Speech, told by a glorified used car salesman, signifying absolutely nothing except pushing to sell you his glorious product...himself! Criticizing Obama's Foreign Policies for not getting the Olympics? Oh, yea! Benghazi too!

Just when everyone in the GOP was trying to put Benghazi and that subject in the political back-burner, since the committee's cost and lack of evidence became a joke and a financial embarrassment to the Grand Old Party.

By his Speech and complete lack of knowledge on Foreign Affairs, it's obvious that The Donald is the most unqualified political candidate in this Nation's history...even Sarah Palin with her relatively small political governing experience looks like a Scholar compared to Trump...a dumb stupid scholar.

And this is the best the Republican Party has to offer??

The absolute best description of Trump's failed exercise in public speaking came from Jason Easley of PoliticusUSA, who wrote; "Donald Trump’s major Foreign Policy speech was riddled with Lies, Inconsistencies, Fox News Talking Points, Conspiracy Theories, and hit a Level of Stupidity that had previously only been seen in work of Sarah Palin"

Maybe the hockey mom can persuade Trump to use her brilliance, and have her get picked as his VP. What a show from now till Convention time in Cleveland!...Sarah and the Trumpster versus Cruz and Carly "The Witch" Fiorina! Oy Vey!