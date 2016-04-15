GOP Theatrics...Ted Cruz: "Stimulating One's Genitals

The Grand Old Party's continuing exercise in Political Burlesque has now moved on from Tits and Asses...and the size of one's Hand compared to the size of their Penis...to Dildos and the Stimulation of One's Genitalia! Ahhyup! Good old reliable Masturbation...Ted, just will not go quietly into the night!

"There is no substantive due-process Right to stimulate one's genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship" ?!?!WTF?!?!

The progression of our current crop of Republican candidates have taken the direction of this Election, as Charles P Pierce says; right into the gutter. They have replaced issues such as the Economy and Foreign Policy, with talking points such as who has the hottest wife to comparing each others' protruding part size!

How did this story came out? Politicos should know better by now...no one is safe with Social Media lurking into public records these days...just Google it! Apparently, as Solicitor General in Texas, Ted Cruz prosecuted a case defending a State Law criminalizing the sale of Dildos and other Sex Devices or Toys.

Stores in Austin, Texas that were selling sexual devices and sex toys and another retail distributor, challenged a Texas Law outlawing the 'sale and promotion of supposedly "obscene" devices'. Their case's argument? The state law violated the right to privacy under the 14th Amendment...that many people in Texas used Sexual Devices as an aspect of their sexual experiences. A Federal Judge ruled that the sale of "Sex Toys" was not protected by the Constitution.

In 2007 Cruz filed a 76 page Brief calling on the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to uphold the Lower Court's decision and permit the Law to stand. He lost that horseshit argument when the Court ruled that government did not have a legitimate role to play in "discouraging prurient interests in autonomous sex and the pursuit of sexual gratification unrelated to procreation"...the Government just doesn't have a right to control the morals or sex habits of anyone! They don't have the right to tell you what to buy, what to wear, or what to do...or how to do it!!

Which takes us to that part of the argument made by Raphael Edward Cruz; 'No substantive due-process right to stimulate one's genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship'. In other words...the belief that the Act of Masturbation should be outlawed! Uh-huh!...Reeeally, Ted!

Sooner or later the Trumpster is going to get out his sound-bytes on this idiotic issue...better than talking real Politics during this Presidential cycle! Neither of them know anything serious to talk about...since, they're on the losing end in every issue with the rest of this Country.

All the GOP can do at this stage of the game, is to keep this show running till convention time and hope everyone gets out alive and well when it's all over in Cleveland, and just hope for the best. I said it before, and I'll say it again; Cleveland deserves better!

Using "Masturbation" as a Political issue by spewing his Fundamentally Religious undertones into today's Political Theatrics. Only closet-minded degenerates would push the Bible to condemn whatever they want to consider immoral to further their own political ambitions...and with the self-proclaimed Messiah of the Masses telling you so...you know he can't be wrong!

It's a pissing contest to determine which one of them can't be wrong, cause both Trump and Cruz...by their own admission...know everything! just ask their followings! Heir Trumpf has all the Batshit Fascists of America, and the Messiah has Fundamental Christian America and its Batshit Flock of followers. After a daily diet of Tea flavored Kool-Aid, their beloved supporters will believe anything they are told.

"Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to "stimulate their genitals." I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his." ~~~ Craig Mazin

First, all the allegations about the swarm of mistresses this wholesome moral human being has or had...could they be true? For a real shock impact? Yes! The reality? maybe, not all of them. But not stimulating one's genitals cause the Bible says it's immoral? Oh, come on Ted! you're a grown man with a Wife, 2 Kids, and a couple of Mistresses...and you're against Masturbation cause is sinful? Sure, pal!

If Stimulating One's Genitals is considered illegal, a crime under President Cruz, how would they catch a perpetrator? I guess you have to get used to whacking off fast!

And these characters...in every sense of the word... are the GOP's Best and the Brightest? Stimulate your Genitals...maybe you can fantasize enough to believe that!